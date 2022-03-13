Man who tried to take Phoenix police vehicle is fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with officers on a city bus. Police say 39-year-old Adam Vespoli died from his injuries at a Phoenix hospital Saturday. They say one police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor leg injuries. Police say the incident occurred at a bus stop around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after Vespoli and another man refused to get off the bus. Both men eventually got off the bus before Vespoli allegedly got into the police vehicle and tried to drive away, striking the leg of one officer. Police say the officer feared for his life and opened fire.