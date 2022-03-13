Yavapai County officials ID girl who died over 60 years ago

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County sheriff’s officials believe they now know the name of a little girl whose burned remains were found in a remote desert area nearly 62 years ago. Officials are planning to give a full update and overview of the investigation Tuesday at Yavapai Community College in Prescott. Dubbed “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl’s partially buried remains were located in a wash on July 31, 1960. Investigators believed the girl was between 3 and 6 years old and her remains were buried about a week or two before being discovered. Authorities say the case was ruled a homicide. The girl’s remains were exhumed in 2018 so DNA samples could be taken.