GOP tensions rise as Senate votes down more election bills

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has voted down more election bills. Tensions rose Monday between the most vocal Republican supporters and critics of the Senate’s 2020 election audit. It was the third time in a week that a swath of election bills died amid opposition from one or two Republicans and all Democrats. Among the bills killed Monday were measures that would have created criminal charges for a variety of missteps by election workers and contractors. They also voted down a bill requiring the public posting of a list of registered voters and images of all cast ballots.