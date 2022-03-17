Overpaid? Jags’ Kirk relishes chance to prove doubters wrong

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Christian Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville that includes $37 million guaranteed. Some considered it overpaying for a slot receiver. Others suggested it was overpaying for a No. 2 wideout. Kirk sees it as an opportunity to prove doubters wrong after playing the past four seasons in the shadows of Larry Fitzgerald, then DeAndre Hopkins and eventually A.J. Green. The Jaguars are counting on Kirk being a versatile No. 1 receiver who can line up all over the field for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.