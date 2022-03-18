Crews rescue unprepared hiker stuck on icy ledge in Sandias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say emergency personnel rescued an unprepared hiker who got trapped on any icy ledge after getting lost during a snowstorm in the Sandia Mountains. Police said the hiker wasn’t dressed for cold and windy weather and called 911 Thursday when he feared falling off the ledge. Several agencies responded and a team hiked to a spot near the man, enabling an officer to rappel down and provided the man with clothing and crampons. The team then got the man off the ledge and hiked with him to a location where he was treated and released by medical personnel. The man’s identity was not released.