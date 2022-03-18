Penn St closes in on title, sends 5 wrestlers to NCAA finals

DETROIT (AP) — Penn State moved closer to its ninth NCAA wrestling championship in 11 years, widening its lead in the team race as five of its six semifinalists advanced. The Nittany Lions had 108 points. Michigan was second with 84.5 and two finalists competing Saturday night. Arizona State had 63.5 points and Iowa 62 and each has one finalist. Cornell’s unbeaten Yianni Diakomihalis, the top seed at 149 pounds, stayed on track to become a three-time champion. He’ll have a surprise finals opponent, Nebraska’s 10th-seeded Ridge Lovett. Also advancing is Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, the defending champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist.