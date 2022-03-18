Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns moved closer to wrapping up the NBA’s best regular-season record, routing the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Friday night. At a franchise-best 57-14 through 71 games, the Suns moved nine games ahead of second-place Memphis with 11 games left. Memphis lost at Atlanta earlier Friday. Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Payne scored 15 points, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet had 14 each, JaVale McGee 12 and Mikael Bridges 11. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points for Chicago, fifth in the Eastern Conference at 41-29. The Suns are 9-4 without point guard Chris Paul. He’s out with a fractured right thumb.