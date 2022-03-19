North Carolina women pull away late to beat SFA 79-66

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 28 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and North Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Stephen F. Austin 79-66 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are the No. 5 seed in the Greensboro Region and struggled with turnovers and defensive rebounding while falling into an early 10-point hole. But North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter by using a 10-0 run to build an 11-point lead. Zya Nugent scored 26 points for No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin.