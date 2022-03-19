Terry keeping Arizona on point during NCAA Tournament

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dalen Terry has been a defensive standout for Arizona all season, but he has stepped up on the offensive end as well the past couple games. Terry has set career highs in scoring the past two games, including 16 points in Friday night’s 87-70 victory over Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With Kerr Kriisa still trying to come back from an ankle injury, Terry is expected to start at point guard again Sunday night when the top-seeded Wildcats (32-3) face No. 9 seed TCU (21-12) in a South Region second-round game.