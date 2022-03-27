Arizona State hires Adair as next women’s basketball coach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired Natasha Adair as its next women’s basketball coach. The school announced the former Delaware coach will replace Charli Turner Thorne, who retired earlier this month after 25 years leading the Sun Devils. A former player at South Florida, Adair spent the past five seasons at Delaware, where she went 95-58 with consecutive 20-win seasons. She was named the Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year after leading the Blue Hens to the WNIT semifinals and led the program to its first NCAA Tournament this season. Adair spent the previous three seasons at Georgetown.