Tucson police: Suspect arrested in a double homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide case. Tucson police say 24-year-old Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh is being held in the Pima County Jail on suspicion of two counts each of first-degree murder and being a prohibited possessor of a firearm. They say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Tucson’s south side and found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victims as 39-year-old Celina Garcia and 44-year-old Rashad Laron Smith. Police say they got a description of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area after the shooting and that led to Naifeh’s arrest.