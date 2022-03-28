Flight attendant attack by Phoenix airport may be hate crime

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating an alleged assault of a flight attendant on an airport tram platform as a possible hate crime. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the PHX Sky Train station that connects Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to a light rail stop and a long-term parking lot. According to the police, the flight attendant had just gotten off a flight and was heading to her car. Investigators say 32-year-old Brandon Smith attacked the victim. She suffered minor injuries. They say Smith made a statement to her tat prompted a hate crimes investigation. Smith has been booked on assault charges.