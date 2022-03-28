Kershaw pitches 4 scoreless innings for Dodgers vs. D-backs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have so many stars this season that Clayton Kershaw is just one of the guys. But there’s little doubt the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is still an extremely important piece to one of MLB’s best teams. Kershaw threw four scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Monday in the Cactus League, facing the minimum 12 batters. He gave up a leadoff single to Carson Kelly before coaxing a double play groundout and retiring 11 straight hitters.