Phoenix woman fatally struck by train in downtown Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a train in downtown Flagstaff. According to Flagstaff police, 25-year-old Larilynn Ben of Phoenix was attempting to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrak train around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the woman came out on the tracks in front of a moving Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway train. They say the engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn and Ben then tried unsuccessfully to turn around and go back through the stopped Amtrak train. Police say Ben was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.