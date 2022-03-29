Death of newborn baby found in restroom under investigation

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn baby boy found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant. Police said an unidentified woman was seen leaving the restroom before police arrived Sunday and that no suspect is in custody. According to police, life-saving efforts by firefighters weren’t successful. A police statement said homicide detectives obtained surveillance video and interviewed witnesses but said police would like to speak with some witnesses who were at the scene but left before officers arrived. Police released a photo and video showing a woman entering and leaving the restroom.