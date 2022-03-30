Arizona governor signs bills limiting abortion, trans rights

By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican governor has signed a series of bills targeting abortion and transgender rights. Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature Wednesday day puts Arizona on a growing list of GOP-led states pursuing a conservative social agenda. The measures will outlaw abortion after 15 weeks if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it, prohibit gender confirmation surgery for minors and ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Ducey is an abortion opponent who has signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation that has reached his desk since he took office in 2015. He said late last year that he hoped the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined the right to abortion.