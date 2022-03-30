Nevada sheriff: Homicide suspect located, no longer at large

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada sheriff says a 58-year-old homicide suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in a rural area along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada has been located and was no longer at large. A brief social post by Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts did not provide details on Daniel Goodyear’s status or circumstances of how and where he was located but said there was no longer a community risk. Watt and his office had said previously that Goodyear was sought in a homicide that occurred Tuesday in Eureka County near Carlin in neighboring Elko County. No details on the homicide were released.