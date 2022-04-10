2 dead in Apache Junction after a motorcycle and car collide

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after the three-wheeled motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car in Apache Junction. Police say the driver of the car allegedly ran a red light at an intersection before colliding with the motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have been driving impaired. A man and a woman were killed in the crash, but police haven’t released their names and ages. The name and age of the suspect also haven’t been disclosed yet. Police say the driver was being treated at an Apache Junction hospital for undisclosed injuries.