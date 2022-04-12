Man dies after jumping out of moving bus on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man who was fatally struck by several vehicles on a freeway north of Phoenix had just jumped out the window of a moving bus. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the man reportedly was acting irrationally on a Greyhound bus about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say the man opened the emergency hatch on one of the windows and jumped out, landing on the roadway near Sunset Point in the Black Canyon City area some 44 miles (70 kilometers) north of Phoenix. DPS officials say several vehicles hit the man, who died at the scene. The man’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately released. Authorities say the incident closed a southbound section of I-17 for about six hours, delaying inbound traffic into metro Phoenix.