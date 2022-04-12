US energy secretary plans visit to Northeastern Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm plans to visit Northeastern Arizona this week as part of the Biden administration’s push to shore up the president’s standing in rural America. Granholm plans to highlight the benefits of the infrastructure bill that Biden signed last year. Granholm will visit Holbrook and the Hopi reservation on Wednesday as well as Kayenta in the Navajo Nation on Thursday. She plans to hold roundtable discussions on energy opportunities in rural areas and the clean energy transition. She also plans to meet with leadership from both tribes and tour a solar farm in Kayenta.