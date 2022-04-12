Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Saturday in Dallas. Nico Hischier had three assists and Nico Daws made 19 saves in his second consecutive victory. Nick Schmaltz and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four in a row and 11 of 13.