Man accused of driving 115 mph before a deadly Phoenix crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of driving 115 mph has been arrested after allegedly causing a crash in south Phoenix that left a woman dead and her 4-year-old daughter critically injured. Police say 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, but impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in Tuesday night’s crash. Police say Rodriguez allegedly was driving at more than 115 miles per hour 2 ½ seconds before the crash and was clocked at 88 mph a half-second before impact. Police say the speed limit in the area is 45 mph. According to police, the impact of the collision sent the woman’s vehicle into a wooden power pole and she died at the scene.