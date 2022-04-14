Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entangled while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details. The local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona, and hung upside down “a significant amount of time.” Migrants occasionally die attempting to cross the border wall, including a man who died earlier this month after falling from the barrier in Texas.