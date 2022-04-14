Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Police: Teen arrested in England in threat calls to Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say a teenager in England has been arrested in connection with threats of violence against schools and businesses. According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the person who made the calls April 8 and April 11 claimed he had a gun and was going to “shoot up” particular schools or was going to certain schools. A police statement said other threatening calls were made to a school district office and several businesses. Police said the teen was identified and arrested Tuesday near Manchester with help from federal Homeland Security Investigation and that agency’s counterpart in London.

