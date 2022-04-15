FBI joins search after Phoenix officer shot; $35K reward

PHOENIX (AP) — The reward has grown to $35,000 as FBI agents join the search for a 35-year-old suspect in a shootout with Phoenix police that wounded one officer. Police said Friday that Nicholas Cowan is considered armed and dangerous and likely was injured in Thursday’s shootout at a Phoenix gas station. The FBI added $25,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added $5,000 to the $5,000 reward Silent Witness is offering. Police said the wounded officer remained hospitalized Friday but was “doing well” after surgeons removed a bullet Thursday. Police say she was shot after Cowan arrived while they were interviewing his girlfriend about a 911 domestic-violence call.