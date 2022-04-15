FBI joins search after Phoenix officer shot; $40K reward

PHOENIX (AP) — The reward has grown to $40,000 as FBI agents join joined the search for a 35-year-old suspect in a shootout with Phoenix police that left one officer injured. Police said Friday Nicholas Cowan is considered armed and dangerous and likely was injured in Thursday’s shootout with police at a Phoenix gas station. The FBI added $25,000 and the ATF $5,000 to the $5,000 reward Silent Witness announced earlier Friday. Police said the wounded officer remained hospitalized but was “doing well” Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet. She was shot while interviewing Cowan’s girlfriend regarding the woman’s domestic violence call to police.