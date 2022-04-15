Police: Reward for suspect info in shooting of officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police was wounded. Police said a crime-tip program offered the reward for 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, sought in the shooting Thursday at a gas station. Police said Cowan remained at large Friday and is considered armed and dangerous. Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a message on Twitter saying “Let’s find this guy.” Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remained hospitalized and “doing well” Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet Her name was not released.