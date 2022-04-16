Green, upstart Pelicans get top-seeded Suns in first round

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — First-year coach Willie Green has helped lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the NBA playoffs after beating the Clippers in the play-in tournament. The Pelicans will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round beginning on Sunday. Green was the Suns’ top assistant last season before taking the Pelicans job. The Suns won 64 games during the regular season, which was the most in the NBA. They’re trying to make it back to the Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last season in six games.