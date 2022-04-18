After 3 days, Phoenix police officer shooting suspect found

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of a Phoenix police officer and the subject of a manhunt for more than three days has been arrested. Authorities say 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was found Sunday at a rental property in Scottsdale after receiving a tip from the public. He surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations. A police spokesman says Cowan still had gunshot wounds from Thursday’s shootout. He will be booked on several charges after getting medical treatment. Authorities say Cowan shot an officer investigating a domestic violence call from inside his car at a a gas station. The wounded officer continues to recover in the hospital.