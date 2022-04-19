Adon, Robles help Nats get doubleheader sweep of D-backs

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joan Adon became the first Nationals starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless to help Washington beat the punchless Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 and sweep a doubleheader. Adon gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five in Game 2. He never allowed a runner to reach third base. In Game 1, Victor Robles delivered an RBI double for Washington’s first hit off Madison Bumgarner in the fifth, sending the hosts on their way to a 6-1 victory. Robles also played a key role in Game 2, scoring the lone run on a double by César Hernández.