Flagstaff-area residents evacuated in wind-whipped wildfire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff were being evacuated Tuesday as high winds whipped a wildfire and shut down a major highway. Residents along U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff were contending with gusts of up to 50 mph as they left home. Fire and law enforcement agencies were going door to door to warn of evacuations. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of the Prescott National Forest south of Prescott. In southern Arizona, a principal highway between Bisbee and Sierra Vista reopened Tuesday after being shut down because of a brush fire.