Pelicans rally past Suns 125-114 after Booker’s injury

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, CJ McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 in Game 2, evening the series in their Western Conference first-round matchup. Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they’re unsure about the health status of All-Star guard Devin Booker. Booker was spectacular in the first half with 31 points before leaving with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter. The Pelicans earned their first playoff win since 2018.