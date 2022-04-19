Wildfire jumps containment lines; homes being evacuated

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona on Tuesday were evacuating an area on the outskirts of Flagstaff where over 100 homes were threatened by a wind-driven wildfire that jumped containment lines,. A Coconino County sheriff’s spokesperson said the area being evacuated was northeast of Flagstaff and along U.S. 89. No injuries were reported. According to Coconino National Forest officials, the fire burned over 100 acres of timber and grass 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff since starting Sunday. Its cause is under investigation. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of the Prescott National Forest about 10 miles south of Prescott.