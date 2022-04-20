Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight after tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. The fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned from over 9 square miles Tuesday evening to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph pushed the blaze over a major highway. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.