Easing of pandemic concerns leads to boost for Hawaii hotels

HONOLULU (AP) — Hotel statistics show that people are returning to Hawaii and paying more for their stays as pandemic concerns ease and travel restrictions end.

Hawaii hotels fetched the highest average daily rates among top tourism markets in the U.S. for the first quarter, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday. The state also had the fifth highest occupancy rate in the nation in March.

The key performance measures, released Monday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, show that Hawaii remains among the most sought after locations domestically. First-quarter occupancy rates in Miami, Tampa, Phoenix and Orlando outpaced Hawaii.

International travel remains slow in Hawaii, but experts believe that will change this summer as places like Japan change their pandemic travel rules.

Travelers paid higher rates for Hawaii hotel rooms in March compared to 2021. The average rate was nearly $380 per night this year, up about 33% from March 2021. Miami had an average daily rate of $311, while Phoenix was third at $198.

“We are seeing a demand curve with people who realize the value of travel and creating unique and memorable experiences, and are currently willing to pay for them,” said Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting.