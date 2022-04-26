Progress made on wildfires, but high winds threaten efforts

By MARGERY A. BECK and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states, but fear the return of stronger winds could spread the flames further. Officials say a southwestern Nebraska wildfire that killed a former volunteer fire chief last week and destroyed several homes is about half contained. After a break in the weather Monday a red flag warning was issued Tuesday for the area, with temperatures expected to be warmer, humidity dropping to as low at 15% and winds gusting up to 35 mph. Crews in the West continue working to corral blazes in northern New Mexico that have charred a combined 225 square miles over recent days. Evacuations remain in place and several small villages were threatened.