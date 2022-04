PHOENIX (AP) — In stories published April 20, 2022; April 19, 2022; April 15, 2022; April 11, 2022; April 5, 2022; Feb. 24, 2022; and Jan. 5, 2022, about the planned execution of Arizona prisoner Clarence Dixon in the killing of Deana Bowdoin, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year of the death. Bowdoin died in 1978, not 1977.