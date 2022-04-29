Northern Arizona to offer free tuition to some students

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University plans to offer free tuition to Arizona residents from households with annual incomes not exceeding $65,000 and who meet the university’s admission requirements.

The “Access2Excellence” initiative takes effect with the fall 2023 semester for first-year and transfer students who attend NAU either at the main campus in Flagstaff or NAU’s other sites elsewhere in the state, officials announced in a statement Thursday.

The initiative is intended to make higher education affordable to more Arizona residents and to increase educational attainment levels so more people can participate in the state’s economy, officials said.

“Affordability of college is top of mind for many, and this program ensures that tuition is not a barrier,” said NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera. “It’s the embodiment of our university’s commitment to excellence and delivering equitable postsecondary value to all our students.”

Frees and housing costs are not included in the free tuition offer, which comes as the university has faced declining enrollment in recent years.

Cruz Rivera said the initiative is a “building block” as NAU moves toward the vision set by its strategic roadmap, which he said is hoped to be finalized in the coming weeks.