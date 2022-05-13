Skip to Content
Inmate death probed in Tucson, in-custody death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mojave County jail.

An investigation also is underway into the death of a 42-year-old inmate found unresponsive Friday in his jail cell in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 35-year-old Bullhead City man who was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in a hospital emergency room Thursday night is suspected to have killed himself in the police van, Bullhead City police said Friday.

Kingman police are investigating that in-custody death. The victim’s name has not been released.

The transport officer reported the man described as a transient was unresponsive upon arrival at the jail about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Bullhead City police said.

He had been booked at the police station after he was arrested about 7 p.m. at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where he was accused of assaulting an emergency room technician, police said.

In Tucson, Alejandro Romo was discovered unresponsive in his cell at about 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, but an investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

