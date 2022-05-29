Phoenix police: 6 people injured after house party shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Six people have been injured after a shooting at a house party in west Phoenix, police said Sunday.
The conditions of the injured weren’t immediately released and police didn’t say if all of the victims were shot.
Details were sketchy and it was unclear what led up to the shooting that occurred either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, police said.
They said officers were interviewing several witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the incident.