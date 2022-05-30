Arizona DPS: Man fatally shot after opening fire on officers

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot at law enforcement officers in southeastern Arizona was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

No officers were injured in the incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Safford, the state Department of Public Safety said in a brief statement.

The statement didn’t provide the dead man’s identity and it also didn’t say what left up to the gunfire involving Safford police officers, Graham County sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper.

Safford is 83 miles (134kilometers) northeast of Tucson.