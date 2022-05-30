Police: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police fatally shot a 52-year-old man after he pointed a gun at officers who responded to a domestic dispute at a home, according to a police department statement released Monday.

The man had fired the gun inside and outside the home Sunday evening before officers arrived and he pointed it at officers after disregarding commands to drop the weapon, the statement said.

The man’s identity was not released.

No one else was injured and the incident remained under investigation, police said.