Flagstaff police: Juveniles to face charges in recent fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three students will face juvenile charges in a small fire near a neighborhood on Flagstaff’s west side on May 24, police said.

Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire and people in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to identification of the suspects, police told the A rizona Daily Sun.

The juveniles’ ages weren’t available and no motive was disclosed.

Detective Alex Chirovsky said the students weren’t arrested because there was “no additional threat of further action from these individuals.”

Police investigated the sighting of a white dual rear-wheel pickup truck in the area but the vehicle was later determined to be unrelated, said Sgt. Odis Brockman.

The community response with information about the incident was likely due to the “nature of our community being so hyper aware recently, especially since the Tunnel Fire,” Chirovsky said.

That wildfire burned 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) after starting on the city’s eastern outskirts in April. Its cause is under investigation.