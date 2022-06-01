Flagstaff police: Three juveniles face charges in brush fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three juveniles are facing charges after authorities linked them to a small brush fire on the west side of Flagstaff, police said.

Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire that was extinguished within hours on May 24. People in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the suspects, police told the Arizona Daily Sun.

The juveniles’ ages weren’t immediately available. No motive was disclosed.

Detective Alex Chirovsky said the suspects weren’t arrested because they didn’t pose any additional threat. The case will be referred to juvenile court for possible charges.

Flagstaff already has experienced a massive wildfire this year that forced evacuations and destroyed homes as it swept across roughly 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) on the outskirts of the city in April. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Chirovsky said residents have been hyper aware of the wildfire danger, which likely led to tips coming in about the brush fire.

“The best resource for us is everyone being fire wise and paying attention to their surroundings,” Chirovsky said. “That response of the community working together is really what made us able to resolve a case like this fairly quickly.”