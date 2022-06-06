Suspects in fatal robbery back in Nevada to face charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people accused in a fatal Las Vegas home robbery are back in Nevada to face charges that include murder, kidnapping and robbery, public records show.

Christine Schultz, 22, and Michael Overton, 31 were booked into the Clark County Detention Center over the weekend, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The two had turned themselves in to the FBI in Florida last month.

Schultz and Overton are two of the four people suspected in the March 25 death of Natalie Manduley in Las Vegas. Police said they believe Manduley was targeted because her boyfriend was known to keep expensive jewelry.

Schultz knew Manduley and showed up to the home, then invited the others to rob the property, police said. Manduley, 24, pulled out her own gun during the robbery and was killed in a shootout with the suspects, police said.

Police have not identified the person who fired the lethal shot.