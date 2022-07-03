Clarification: Biden-Medal of Freedom story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported that nurse Sandra Lindsay of New York City, among a group of 17 people to be presented this coming week by President Joe Biden with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, received the first COVID-19 dose in the United States in December 2020. The story should have made clear that she received the first dose in the U.S. outside of clinical trials.