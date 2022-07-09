2-year-old girl dies after drowning in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (AP) — A 2-year-old Phoenix girl has died after drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

Phoenix police say firefighters received a call around 9 a.m. Saturday about a child being found submerged in a pool near 101st and Roma avenues.

The girl’s family pulled her out and began giving CPR. Firefighters took over upon their arrival.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it is not clear how long she was in the water.

How she got into the pool remains under investigation.

In April, the Phoenix Fire Department launched a new “Drowning Zero” campaign. The launch included a mock drowning to show how quickly drownings can occur.