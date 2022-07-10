Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — A 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three northern Arizona cities and towns, authorities said.

Sedona police said they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop.

Officers followed the woman for several miles until she left the Sedona city limits. They then called Cottonwood police for assistance.

Authorities said the driver ran a red light, almost struck several vehicles and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.

Police used stop sticks to deflate two tires, but the driver tried to get away by backing into a Clarkdale police vehicle before being arrested.

Cottonwood police said Laura Duffy has been booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of felony flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage, resisting arrest and several criminal traffic violations.

They said Duffy was stopped June 30 in Flagstaff by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for obstruction of public thoroughfare and driving the wrong way on Interstate 40.

It was unclear Sunday if Duffy has a lawyer yet. Her hometown in New York wasn’t immediately available.