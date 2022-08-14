Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded after shooting at a Phoenix house

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was killed and five other people wounded after a shooting at Phoenix home early Sunday, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene while three men and two women were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police said two men have been detained in connection with the shooting.

Detectives were investigating what led to the shooting.