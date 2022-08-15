2 dead, 5 injured in plane crash near Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others injured after a small plane crashed into Lake Powell near the Arizona-Utah border, authorities said Monday.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot reported an engine issue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday before a single-engine Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page.

The plane with seven people aboard reportedly was submerged in the lake after the crash.

FAA officials said two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two other people had minor injuries.

The names of the dead and injured weren’t immediately available Monday.

The FAA said the National Transportation Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.